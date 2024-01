Suraj, who worked for Air India, was the brother of gangster Pravesh Mann, who is also lodged in a jail in Delhi.

Suraj lived as a tenant in the posh Lotus Panache society here and was shot dead by three men who intercepted him while he was sitting in his car after the gym.

The police said the killing was a fall-out of a gang rivalry between Pravesh Mann and Kapil Mann, both belonging to the same Kheri Khurd village in Delhi and engaged in a dispute of prestige that started around 15 years ago.

The gang war has claimed five lives from both sides so far, they said.