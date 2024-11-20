Air India Chaos: Passengers Left Stranded at Phuket for Days Following Flight Cancellation, Multiple Delays

New Delhi: Over 100 passengers aboard an Air India flight bound for New Delhi found themselves stranded in Phuket, Thailand, for over 80 hours due to a series of "technical issues" with the aircraft. The ordeal sparked frustration, with many passengers turning to social media to share their experience and accuse the airline of inadequate support during the extended delay.
The flight, originally scheduled for departure on the night of November 16, was initially delayed by six hours due to a “technical fault”, according to a statement from Air India. However, the situation escalated when Flight AI-377, set to depart from Phuket International Airport, was eventually cancelled after the crew exceeded their Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). Once an alternate crew was arranged, the Airbus A320 aircraft experienced technical complications. It led to the final cancellation.
Airline representatives confirmed that most passengers had been flown back to India. The last batch of passengers is scheduled to return on November 20, according to a representative of the airline. In the meantime, the airline said it has arranged alternate flights for passengers on November 17 and 18.
However, passengers have disputed this account. They narrated a different version of events.
They said they were initially expected to depart for Delhi on the night of November 16. However, they were allegedly informed by airline representatives of a six-hour delay due to a technical fault. After hours of waiting at the airport, as reported, they were finally asked to board the plane. But they allegedly had to deboard an hour later when the flight was abruptly cancelled.
The passengers took to social media to vent their frustration. Many described the situation as “chaotic” and “poorly managed”. Several of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter), demanding answers to their grievances.
One X user wrote, “@airindia you are the sickest airline with the most insensitive management. For 3 days we have been stranded and harassed at Phuket airport by your AI-377 team, and you’ve not made a single effort to communicate with us. What a shame.”
Social media posts painted a picture of confusion. Many travellers expressed disappointment over alleged lack of communication from airline staff. Passengers reported receiving minimal updates that left them stranded and uncertain about their travel plans.