AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Claims His Car Fired Upon In Poll-Bound Uttar Pradesh

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said his car came under attack near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 on Thursday evening, while he was returning to Delhi.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Claims His Car Fired Upon In Poll-Bound Uttar Pradesh
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi PTI

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 7:18 pm

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged his car was fired upon by unidentified men while he was returning to Delhi from Hapur district in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi's car was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place at around 6 pm, he said.

“Some time ago my car was fired at near Chhijarsi toll gate. Four rounds of shots were fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I shifted to another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdu'lilah,” Owaisi tweeted.

Further details are awaited.
 

