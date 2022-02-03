AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Claims His Car Fired Upon In Poll-Bound Uttar Pradesh

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged his car was fired upon by unidentified men while he was returning to Delhi from Hapur district in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi's car was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place at around 6 pm, he said.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

“Some time ago my car was fired at near Chhijarsi toll gate. Four rounds of shots were fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I shifted to another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdu'lilah,” Owaisi tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

