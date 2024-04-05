Ahead Of Elections, AFSPA Extended For Another Six Months In Manipur

Representative Photo: Indian Army and police personnel patrol after a fresh incident at Kanto sabal in Imphal West district on June 20, 2023, during ongoing ethnic violence in India's north-eastern Manipur state. Photo: Getty Images

Representative Photo: Indian Army and police personnel patrol after a fresh incident at Kanto sabal in Imphal West district on June 20, 2023, during ongoing ethnic violence in India's north-eastern Manipur state. Photo: Getty Images