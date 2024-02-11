Agra Businessman Dies By Suicide After Killing Mother And Son

A man allegedly poisoned his mother and 12-year-old son before hanging himself at their Agra home, police said. The man has been identified as Tarun Chouhan.

According to police, the scene was discovered by the family's domestic help early this morning. Tarun's dead body was found hanging from the ceiling, while his mother and son were found dead on the bed. Neighbours were alerted, and the police were promptly summoned.