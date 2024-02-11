Agra Businessman Dies By Suicide After Killing Mother And Son

A man allegedly poisoned his mother and 12-year-old son before hanging himself at their Agra home, police said. The man has been identified as Tarun Chouhan.
According to police, the scene was discovered by the family's domestic help early this morning. Tarun's dead body was found hanging from the ceiling, while his mother and son were found dead on the bed. Neighbours were alerted, and the police were promptly summoned.
Senior police officer Suraj Rai disclosed that Tarun Chouhan, along with his wife, son, and mother, comprised the family of four.
"His wife left for Khatu Shyam ji temple yesterday. It appears that Tarun first poisoned his son and his mother and then died by suicide. Probe is on," Rai stated, as reported by NDTV. The cause of death awaits confirmation, pending the autopsy report.
The three deaths have caused panic in the residential community.
Neighbours told NDTV that Tarun's mother had been ill for some time. In response to claims that the tragedy was caused by a debt burden, a neighbour said, "We don't know why he was upset. Tarun had taken a Pepsi dealership a while ago and suffered heavy losses. He had then sold a part of his house to clear the debt. We don't know what happened now. This will come to light once his wife returns. We would also know if she went by herself or he asked her to go as part of his plan."
