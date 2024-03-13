Agra Gets New Vande Bharat Train To Taj Mahal, Regular Operations From March 15

The train will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 6am and arrive in Agra at 7:45am. The return journey will start from Khajuraho at 2:50 PM and reach Agra Cantt at 9:05pm. In addition to Agra, the train will make stops at Gwalior, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur. The railway board is also starting operations of the Vande Bharat train on the Agra – Prayagraj route.