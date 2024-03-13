Agra Gets New Vande Bharat Train To Taj Mahal, Regular Operations From March 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually has flagged off the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express train.
The high-speed train will stop at Agra Cantt railway station, providing convenience to tourists visiting Taj Mahal.
The officials said the train will operate six days a week, except Mondays. Agra MP and Union minister of state SP Singh Baghel flagged off the train for its journey from Agra Cantt onwards.
The officials said the regular operations of the train are set to begin from March 15.
The train will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 6am and arrive in Agra at 7:45am. The return journey will start from Khajuraho at 2:50 PM and reach Agra Cantt at 9:05pm. In addition to Agra, the train will make stops at Gwalior, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur. The railway board is also starting operations of the Vande Bharat train on the Agra – Prayagraj route.
Advertisement
Earlier, Modi virtually laid the foundation of a slew of railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crore on Tuesday. He also virtually inaugurated the cord line laid between Parkham station near Mathura and Chiksana station near Bharatpur, the new pit line built at Idgah station, and Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Agra Cantt and Mathura Junction.