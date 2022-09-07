Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Agniveer Army Recruitment Begins In Nagaland

Candidates are registered from all districts of Nagaland, adding that the candidates have been allotted specific dates to appear for the rally till September 15.

Agniveer recruitment exam
The entire recruitment process is automated Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 9:10 pm

Around 4,000 Naga youths are participating in the first-ever Agniveer army recruitment rally for soldier general duty and tradesman in Nagaland, an official said. The rally commenced on Wednesday at Rangapahar in Dimapur and will continue for the next few days, stated a release issued by PRO (Defence), Kohima, Lt Col Amit Shukla.

Initially, the recruitment is being done for general duty, which will be followed by soldier tradesmen, he said. Candidates are registered from all districts of Nagaland, he said, adding that the candidates have been allotted specific dates to appear for the rally till September 15.

Meanwhile, the PRO advised all candidates to beware of false promises made by various frauds and touts. The entire recruitment process is automated and no person can influence the result of any candidate, he said, while also encouraging them to have faith in their own capabilities.

(With PTI inputs) 

Tags

National Agniveer Army Recruitment Begins Nagaland Allotted Specific Dates False Promises Soldier Tradesmen
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start