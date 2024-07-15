Against All Odds, A Youth Initiative Fights To Keep Pahalgam’s Aru Valley Clean

The Kolahoi Glacier, Kashmir’s largest, is rapidly receding, posing a significant environmental threat. Situated 26 km north of Pahalgam, it is a crucial source for Lidder, a major tributary of the river Jhelum. Named after the Kolahoi peak, the glacier lies at an average altitude of 4700 meters. Over the years, there has been seen decrease in its thickness, with rocks and crevasses becoming more prominent. Wani, a seasoned trekker and mountaineer, says he and his friends have observed first-hand that the glacier is retreating. He, however, says trekkers usually don’t leave trash behind.