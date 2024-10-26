National

After Yamuna River, Toxic Foam Grapples Keralavalapalli Dam Water

Recent heavy rain swept through Hosur leading to a surge in water inflow to the Kelavarapalli dam. Later, thick white foam, similar to that visible over Yamuna, appeared over the dam water.

Yamuna river pollution
Toxic foam floats on the surface of the Yamuna river Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon

While the river Yamuna in Delhi is already struggling with the persistent problem of toxic foam during the winter season, the Kelavarapalli dam has also joined the situation this time. Mounds of 10-foot-thick white foam appeared after water was released from the dam at Hosur, Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

As water inflow surged into the Kelavarapalli dam, officials undertook precautionary water discharges that led to the emergence of the toxic foam along the Kelavarapalli-Thattiganapalli road. This foamy phenomenon, similar to that of the River Yamun’s, primarily attributed to sewage discharge into the South Pennai River, has raised significant health and environmental concerns.

On Thursday morning, foam rose dramatically to ten feet along the Kelavarapalli-Thattiganapalli road, prompting concerns among local residents. Many attributed the frothy phenomenon to the discharge of sewage water into the South Pennai River, which flows into the dam.

Firefighters and revenue department officials worked tirelessly for over four hours to clear the foam, which had completely blocked the road. Meanwhile, environmental experts raised alarms about the water quality entering the river, with TNPCB Krishnagiri District Environmental Engineer Selvakumar explaining that phosphate content—likely from sewage or detergent runoff from Bengaluru—was contributing to the foam formation.

"This is not just an issue of aesthetics; it poses serious environmental and health risks," Selvakumar noted. Water samples from the South Pennai River are currently undergoing analysis to determine the exact contaminants involved.

In addition to the foam crisis, heavy rains resulted in damage to 15 tiled-roof houses across various taluks, including Denkanikottai and Pochampalli. Several lakes in the region overflowed, leading to temporary flooding of roads and residential areas, though water levels receded later.

Yamuna’s foam and political drama

Meanwhile, the Yamuna River in Delhi is also struggling with its own situation. Amid rising pollution levels, the Delhi High Court expressed grave concerns over encroachments in the river's floodplains, stating that these obstructions are exacerbating the risk of flooding in the city.

The court criticized political leaders for exploiting the eviction issue for electoral gain rather than addressing the fundamental problems plaguing the Yamuna. 

“If water is not allowed to reach the Yamuna and encroachments are not removed, be prepared for another flood in the city,” warned Chief Justice Manmohan.

On the other hand, in a dramatic political display, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva took a dip in the polluted Yamuna, seeking forgiveness for alleged government corruption regarding the river’s cleanup promises. Later, Sachdeva claimed that he faced skin rashes and slight discomfort in breathing after taking the dip.

The act, laden with symbolic intent, has sparked a blame game between political parties with each blaming the other for the ongoing pollution crisis. Environment Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai called Sachdeva’s act a “drama.” “The BJP governments in UP and Haryana are responsible for pollution in the Yamuna by discharging untreated industrial wastewater in the river," Rai said.

