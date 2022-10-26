Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Advisory Board Rejects Plea Of Detained BJP MLA's Wife

BJP legislator T Raja Singh's wife T Usha Bai's request to have his detention revoked under the Preventive Detention Act was rejected by the advisory board.

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 8:10 pm

An advisory board on the Preventive Detention Act has rejected a plea for revoking the detention of suspended BJP legislator T Raja Singh made by his wife T Usha Bai.

The Board, appointed by the Telangana government, observed there are no valid grounds and reasons to set aside or revoke the detention order. Hence, the plea for revocation is rejected, it said.

The MLA from the Goshamahal constituency here was arrested under the Act on August 25.

He was earlier arrested for allegedly making remarks against prophet Mohammed and released by a local court soon later as the police did not follow his arrest as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

“This order is not a surprise or a blow but is expected by us. The rejection order is not final and it will be challenged before the High Court,” Raja Singh’s advocate Karuna Sagar told PTI.
The Board’s order would not have any bearing on the writ petition pending in the Telangana High Court against the Act on Raja Singh, he added.

National Intelligence Advisory Board BJP BJP MLA PREVENTION DETENTION ACT Bail Plea Rejected Telangana Telangana High Court Andhra Pradesh
