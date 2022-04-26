Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Adityanath Stresses For Conducting More Tests To Arrest Spread Of COVID-19

Within the past 24 hours, 126 and 30 new cases were found in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts, respectively, according to the state health department figures.

Adityanath Stresses For Conducting More Tests To Arrest Spread Of COVID-19
Yogi Adityanath stressed for taking preventive measures and significantly increasing testing PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 3:07 pm

With COVID-19 cases registering a spike in NCR, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday stressed for taking preventive measures and significantly increasing testing to combat the threat in the state.

Minimum 1.5 lakh tests should be performed every day and all necessary arrangements should be made for the treatment of infected persons, he said. He said infected persons who are being isolated in their homes should be given complete information about the Covid protocol they have to follow, an official spokesman said.

Related stories

COVID 19: Six Members Can Register On Co-WIN Using One Mobile Number

The chief minister gave these directions while chairing a meeting with senior officials, he said. Within the past 24 hours, 126 and 30 new cases were found in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts, respectively, according to the state health department figures.

At present, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,316. In the past 24 hours, 91,673 coronavirus tests were done in which 203 new cases were confirmed. As many as 162 people were cured of the infection during the same period, as per the figures.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National COVID-19 Mask Important Rise In Covid-19 Cases Guidelines To Follow Pandemic Vaccination Drives Indian Council Of Medical Research Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast