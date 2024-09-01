Actor Jayasurya Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him

Mollywood actor Jayasurya has denied sexual harassment allegation against him. He has said he will be taking legal course in the matter.
The case is among the series of sexual assault and rape allegations against some of Mollywood's big names, including veteran actor Siddique and filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan.
Two actors have filed cases against Jayasurya, both of which the actor claimed are false.
"I have decided to move forward with this legally. My legal team will be looking after the rest of the proceedings regarding this case. False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself," Jayasurya said in a post on social media.
"A lie always travels faster than the truth but I believe truth will prevail. All the legal proceedings to prove my innocence will continue. I have complete faith in our judicial system. Thank you to those who contributed to making this birthday the most painful one," he added.
The MeToo movement in the Malayalam film industry started after the report by Justice Hema Committee, which details allegations of sexual harassment by women in the industry, was made public.
The report, published after redacting names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by 10-15 male producers, directors, and actors.