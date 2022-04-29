Active COVID-19 Cases In Country Rise To 17,801

Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Updated: 29 Apr 2022 9:36 am

India logged 3,377 new COVID-19 cases taking the country's total tally of cases to 4,30,72,176, while the active cases rose to 17,801, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. 

The death toll climbed to 5,23,753 with 60 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.  An increase of 821 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

(With PTI inputs)

