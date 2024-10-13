Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder Receive Grand Welcome After Bail, Sparking Controversy

A prominent pro-Hindu leader, speaking to the media, stated, "Today is Vijayadasami, a significant day for us. We welcomed Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadve, who have been unfairly jailed for six years on charges related to the murder of Gauri Lankesh. The real culprits have yet to be found, but these men were targeted simply because they are pro-Hindu workers. Their families have suffered, and this injustice needs serious introspection."