Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder Receive Grand Welcome After Bail, Sparking Controversy

Two men accused of the murder of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh received a grand reception from pro-Hindu groups after being granted bail by a special court on October 9.
Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadave, who had been imprisoned for six years, were granted bail by a Bengaluru sessions court on October 9 and were officially released from Parappana Agrahara prison on October 11.
When they returned to their hometown in Vijayapura, local pro-Hindu supporters greeted them with garlands, orange shawls, and celebratory chants. The two men were taken to a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, where they placed a garland in a symbolic gesture, and later visited the Kalika temple to offer prayers.
In addition to Waghmore and Yadave, Amol Kale, Rajesh D. Bangera, Vasudev Suryawanshi, Rushikesh Devadekar, Ganesh Miskin, and Amith Ramachandra Baddi were also granted bail on October 9, as reported by LiveLaw.
Their supporters asserted that they had been wrongfully imprisoned.
A prominent pro-Hindu leader, speaking to the media, stated, "Today is Vijayadasami, a significant day for us. We welcomed Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadve, who have been unfairly jailed for six years on charges related to the murder of Gauri Lankesh. The real culprits have yet to be found, but these men were targeted simply because they are pro-Hindu workers. Their families have suffered, and this injustice needs serious introspection."
Gauri Lankesh, a prominent journalist known for her left-leaning views and outspoken criticism of extreme Hindutva ideologies, was fatally shot by three men on motorcycles outside her Bengaluru home on September 5, 2017.
Her murder shocked the nation, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.
In December 2023, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered the creation of a special court to fast-track the trial of those accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.