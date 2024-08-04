AB-10 Diary: A Second Home

Back to the Beginning
My first day at Outlook was nothing short of terrifying. The year was 1996, and a relative had mentioned this job opening to me. It was my first real job, and I had just arrived from my village in Uttarakhand at bustling, overwhelming Delhi. My hometown is in the quiet tehsil of Tharali in Chamoli district of the Garhwal division.
My heart was pounding as I walked through the doors of the office, a mix of fear and excitement bubbling inside me. I was a small-town boy in a big city, trying to make sense of everything around me. I started my work hesitantly, fearful as I completed each task that day. With time, I learnt the ropes: what to do, and how to do it. The first Outlook office was in AB-10 in Safdarjung, a hive of activity and professionalism. The office buzzed with energy, filled with different departments such as marketing, publishing, and circulation, all brimming with professionals.
A Force to be Reckoned With
Among these professionals was our dynamic founding Editor-in-Chief, Vinod Mehta. Mehta sahab was a force to be reckoned with, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to schedules. Everything in the office was meticulously planned—there was a time allotted for lunch, tea, meetings, and even reading the news. I remember how he would spend time poring over foreign magazines, always keen to bring the best practices and innovations to Outlook. If events did not happen at the scheduled time, his reprimands were swift and sharp. Despite being a man of many and powerful words, he chose to use gestures over verbal conversation to communicate his daily requirements to me. A wave of his hand meant, “Ranjeet, bring me a pen.” I quickly learned to anticipate his needs— how much water he would drink and when. A minute’s delay could mean an angry editor-in-chief. Under Mehta sahab’s leadership, Outlook soared to great heights. He was a thoughtful and precise writer, crafting his sharp words with intention.
Over the past two-and-a-half decades, I have seen Outlook grow. When I first joined, print media was king. The world of print media in the late ‘90s was very different from the way it is now. News had to be released in physical form, and every second counted. Now, with the digital revolution, everything is just a click away. The newsroom has changed. Back then, phones, televisions, and computers were not as common, and meetings were plentiful, and took place in person—ideas flowed freely, often leading to spirited debates. I vividly remember our editor, Krishna Prasad, who came after Mehta sahab, and his team passionately debating which cover should grace the magazine’s next issue. Sometimes, when they reached a stalemate, they would turn to me. I would look at the options from a layman’s perspective, deciding which colours and designs looked best. I had the pleasure of working with these stalwarts, who often had unconventional ways of doing things. Their idiosyncrasies made them exceptional.
I miss my home in Uttarakhand, so I make it a point to visit once every six months. I left my village because there were no opportunities other than kheti-baadi (farming), so I decided to look for better opportunities in other places.
A Second Home
When I joined Outlook, I was a bachelor. Today, I have a wife and two wonderful children who are in college. My whole professional journey has been alongside Outlook, and in return, it has supported me through thick and thin. My work here has always been about doing my duty—taking care of the people who make this organisation the wonderful place it is. What I find most rewarding is knowing everyone’s routines and making sure everything runs on time. It feels good to help things go smoothly. I have grown with the organisation, learning, adapting, and thriving in this vibrant environment.
Outlook is not just a workplace for me; it’s a second home. The camaraderie, the challenges, and the triumphs have all contributed to a fulfilling career. As I look back on my journey, I am filled with gratitude for the opportunities I have had and the incredible people I have worked with.
(As told to Gayatri Sapru)
Ranjeet Singh Rawat is logistics and support staff at Outlook
(This appeared in the print as 'AB-10 Diary')