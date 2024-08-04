AB-10 Diary: A Second Home

Over the past two-and-a-half decades, I have seen Outlook grow. When I first joined, print media was king. The world of print media in the late ‘90s was very different from the way it is now. News had to be released in physical form, and every second counted. Now, with the digital revolution, everything is just a click away. The newsroom has changed. Back then, phones, televisions, and computers were not as common, and meetings were plentiful, and took place in person—ideas flowed freely, often leading to spirited debates. I vividly remember our editor, Krishna Prasad, who came after Mehta sahab, and his team passionately debating which cover should grace the magazine’s next issue. Sometimes, when they reached a stalemate, they would turn to me. I would look at the options from a layman’s perspective, deciding which colours and designs looked best. I had the pleasure of working with these stalwarts, who often had unconventional ways of doing things. Their idiosyncrasies made them exceptional.