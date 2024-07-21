National

AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP Of Conspiring To Kill Arvind Kejriwal In Jail

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the ED's case. However, he is still in jail because of the CBI's case.

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail, citing his medical report to show that his sugar levels had fallen 26 times between June 3 and July 7.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP-led central government and Lt Governor VK Saxena are playing with Kejriwal's life. "The documents that the jail authorities have legally provided to Kejriwal's lawyer are enough to tell that any untoward incident can happen to him inside the jail any day," he said. 

Electoral Samples: Cut-out of Hanuman with two giant insulin vials - null
Try The Fish, Sam!

BY Satish Padmanabhan

"The way the LG and the entire BJP are repeatedly making false statements about Kejriwal's health by issuing false reports, the suspicion becomes stronger that the Delhi LG and the BJP are playing with Kejriwal's life in collusion with the central government," he alleged. 

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case. A lower court granted him bail in the case last month. However, the CBI arrested him. Later, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the ED's case.

He is still in jail because of the CBI's case.

Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer told the Delhi high court that the former's blood sugar had dropped below 50 while he was sleeping.

Singh cited various statements made regarding Kejriwal's health to elucidate his point.

"Earlier these people said that Kejriwal is eating too much... puri, sweets, etc and increasing his calories and sugar intake. He does not need insulin. He is asking for insulin; we will not give insulin. Then on court’s order, AIIMS doctors conducted tests and insulin was administered to the CM,” the Rajya Sabha MP said. 

"Now, they are saying that Kejriwal is not eating at all, he is staying completely hungry and reducing his sugar,” he alleged.

Singh stressed a "deep conspiracy" has been hatched to "kill" Kejriwal. 

null - null
Trapped: With Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest, What Is The Future Of AAP?

BY Rakhi Bose

"Will any person make such effort to end his life himself? That is why I am reiterating that the BJP is playing with Kejriwal's the life and hatching a deep conspiracy to kill him," he said, adding that this charge is based on three reports. 

He cited a report in which it was said that Kejriwal is suffering from diabetes, weight loss, weakness, hypoglycaemia. 

"This is the first report. After this, the LG and BJP get a little restless. Then they create a false narrative but still some truth is written in it. A second report is issued in which it is said that Arvind Kejriwal is fine. And it is deliberately leaked to the media by LG's office. But in this report also it is written that his weight is continuously decreasing, a panel of AIIMS doctors has examined him. It is written in it that he is suffering from hypoglycemia,” he said. 

Singh said if a person's sugar level falls below 80 to 70, then they can go into a dangerous state, anything can happen to them and if it is 50 or below 50, then the person can go into a coma, he can die. 

The senior AAP leader said on Kejriwal's request, a third report was given. 

Sharing date-wise blood sugar readings of Kejriwal from June 3 to July 7 during his stay in the Tihar jail, Singh said that Kejriwal's sugar levels were around 50 more than 26 times between June 3 and July 7.

The Rajya Sabha MP questioned the LG and the jail administration for "repeatedly spreading false news about Kejriwal's health".

“If something untoward happens and even on the basis that he is lying, it can be a case of attempted murder. We are also taking advice from lawyers that a case of attempted murder should be registered against those involved in this conspiracy," he said.

"If you give wrong information about someone's medical report, then it is an attempt to murder.... you deliberately want to take Kejriwal's life,” he charged.

(With PTI Inputs)

