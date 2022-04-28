Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
AAP Stages Protests Against Price Rise During PM Modi's Assam Visit

"The PM is welcome to the state but he should address the problem of the people. Prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing," AAP leader Rumi Ullah said.

AAP stages protest in Assam

28 Apr 2022

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant to Assam politics, on Thursday staged state-wide demonstrations against price rise coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the northeastern state.

Police has detained several AAP members who were protesting in various parts of the state, including near the state secretariat at Dispur, and in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Dhubri and Tinsukia. In Golaghat, they submitted a memorandum to the district administration over the price rise issue.

"The PM is welcome to the state but he should address the problem of the people. Prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing," AAP leader Rumi Ullah said.

She claimed that clothes of several AAP members were torn and they sustained injuries when policemen were removing them from the protest spots. 

In its bid to expand its footprint across the nation after storming to power in Punjab and winning an assembly seat in Goa, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party contested the recently held Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls and won one ward.

