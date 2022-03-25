Friday, Mar 25, 2022
AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi Calls For Amending Delhi Professional Colleges Or Institutions Act

AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi] called for amending the Delhi Professional Colleges or Institutions Act, 2007, to change the definition of Delhi candidate.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 8:28 am

AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi, on Thursday called for amending the Delhi Professional Colleges or Institutions Act, 2007, to change the definition of 'Delhi candidate' and pave the way for them to get the benefit of quota under the law.

The act provides for prohibition of capitation fee, regulation of admission, fixation of non-exploitative fee, allotment of seats to SC, ST and other socially and economically backward classes and other measures to ensure equity and excellence in professional education in Delhi.

The Karol Bagh legislator said as of now the Act defines a 'Delhi candidate' as one who has appeared or passed the qualifying examination from a recognized school or institution situated in Delhi.

"I have proposed the definition be changed to one who has appeared or passed the qualifying examination from a recognized school or institution situated in Delhi or is a resident of Delhi," he said. 

"This amendment will greatly benefit the SC-ST candidates as well as it will pave the way for them to get their constitutionally guaranteed reservation as per governmental norms," the MLA said.

He claimed that under the current law Delhi candidates battle it out for seats and opportunities in the 15 per cent of seats available for non-Delhi candidates both of reserved and unreserved categories.

"To prove Delhi residentship, birth certificate, caste certificate, domicile certificate issued by the Delhi Government, or any approved five-year proof to prove the residentship of Delhi can be added," Ravi said.

The MLA said that he has come across several deserving meritorious students being bereft of the benefits of this act due to the definition of Delhi candidate and hence decided to take up the matter.

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has referred the matter to the Education Committee of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

