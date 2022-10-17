Monday, Oct 17, 2022
AAP Biggest Corrupt Party: BJP On Sisodia's Questioning By CBI

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the AAP was formed with a pledge to fight corruption but it turned out to be the "biggest corrupt party".

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 1:58 pm

The BJP on Monday dubbed the Aam Aadmi Party as the "biggest corrupt party" after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia appeared for questioning before the CBI in the excise policy case.

He also said Sisodia was raising slogans in the car while going to the CBI office as if the party "had won the world cup on corruption".

"AAP is a biggest gimmick party. It was formed to fight corruption and its leaders turned out to be be diehard corrupt," Patra charged.

He also said Sisodia was raising slogans in the car while going to the CBI office as if the party "had won the world cup on corruption".

Ahead of his questioning by the CBI in the excise policy 'scam', Sisodia claimed that the case against him was "fake" and linked the development with campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat.

-WIth PTI Input

National AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Delhi Deputy CM Central Bureau Of Investigation Politics New Delhi
