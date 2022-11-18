Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Aaditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra CM Over BMC's Functioning, Scrapping Of Road Tenders

Addressing a press conference, Aaditya Thackeray, whose party controlled the cash-rich BMC for around 25 years, also attacked the government over the transfers of civic officials.

Leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, Aaditya Thackeray
Leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, Aaditya Thackeray PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 8:19 pm

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over the functioning of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citing its decision to scrap tenders worth more than Rs 5,000 crore for concretisation of roads. 

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray, whose party controlled the cash-rich BMC for around 25 years, also attacked the government over the transfers of civic officials.

“It is tender, transfer and timepass. There is dictatorship and autocracy in the BMC and officials are working under pressure,” Thackeray alleged. Tenders worth more than Rs 5,000 crore to concretise Mumbai's potholed roads were recently scrapped, he said.

“Whoever says that the roads will be without potholes is lying. How are they building roads worth Rs 5,000 crore?” the former minister said, attacking the chief minister.

While road repairs are undertaken from October 1 to June 1, November is coming to an end and still the process of re-tendering has not been initiated, he said. At least 42 utilities need to be taken care of in coordination with 16 agencies, including the traffic police, the Shiv Sena leader said.

“When will tenders be out so that work can be completed? Because of Rs 5,000 crore, this year's work and the last two years' work has slowed down,” Thackeray said.

“If during the next monsoon season Mumbai suffers and roads are left dug up, the unconstitutional chief minister will be held responsible,” he said. He further claimed that major work was being done in the absence of the mayor, standing committee and improvements committee.

The term of BMC corporators ended in February this year, following which the control went in the hands of the administrator, or indirectly the state government.
 
Hitting out at the state government for transfer of officials, Thackeray alleged that some officials had been transferred six times in the last 90 days and in some cases, thrice in 24 to 48 hours and twice in 24 hours. 

Related stories

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Aaditya Thackeray Walks With Rahul Gandhi; Sanjay Raut Calls Them 'Young Leaders Capable Of Leading Country'

Walked With Rahul Despite Different Ideologies As Democracy, Constitution Are In Danger: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray joins Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Day 65

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Government Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Shiv Sena Leader Mumbai BMC Corporators Aaditya Thackeray Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

As Delhi’s Air Quality Improves, Central Panel Orders Revocation Of GRAP Stage III Curbs

As Delhi’s Air Quality Improves, Central Panel Orders Revocation Of GRAP Stage III Curbs

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis