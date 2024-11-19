A Smouldering Wasteland | Life Around The Jharia Coalfield

Typically, the miners work 8 to 12 hours a day and often six days a week, though some may work longer to meet daily production demands. Most are not satisfied with their wages. Many do not have access to stable employment contracts or benefits. Prolonged exposure to coal dust and smoke leads to chronic respiratory problems such as bronchitis, asthma and even pneumoconiosis (black lung). Some miners might receive sporadic health check-ups or medical aid through government or company programmes, but these are often insufficient.