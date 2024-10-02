In an earlier column for Outlook, Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd wrote that the theory of the ‘holy’ cow has become the ‘State theory’ after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-backed BJP came to power in 2014. “Nobody is allowed to eat cow meat, but one can eat buffalo meat as much as one wanted to and export it as well. The taste of buffalo meat does not find a mention in any cookbook, although writing about it does not send the writer to jail,” he wrote.