95% Patients Visiting Delhi Mohalla Clinics Happy With The Services There: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 95% of the patients visiting 'Aam Aadmi Mohalla' clinics in the national capital are satisfied with the services provided. He also showed a model mohalla clinic and a Delhi government school to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, who is on a two-day tour to the city to learn about the best practices of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) model of governance.

Bhagwant Mann was told by patients that that on an average, a person spends just 10 minutes in these clinics to meet the doctor and get prescribed medicines at a mohalla clinic.

"Ninety-five percent of the patients visiting the mohalla clinics are happy with the services. Anybody, be it from any state, can come and get free treatment at these health facilities."We have opened two mohalla clinics in Delhi's most posh area -- Greater Kailash -- and a lot of rich patients also come to these centres. They say they do not get such care anywhere else," Arvind Kejriwal told Mann.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the Punjab chief minister at the government-run Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Chirag Enclave, that the party, after coming to power in Delhi, had called a meeting of school principals and asked for their suggestions to strengthen the education system in the city.

Principals of government schools were sent for training abroad and the teachers were trained at Indian Institutes of Management, Arvind Kejriwal told Punjab government officials.

