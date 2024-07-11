8-Year-Old Girl Gangraped, Murdered By 3 Minor Boys In Andhra, Body Dumped In Canal To Destroy Evidence

An eight-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district was allegedly gangraped and murdered by three other minor boys from the same school as her, police said.
After killing her, the boys reportedly disposed of her body in a canal to destroy any possible evidence.
While the victim was a Class 3 student, two of the accused boys were Class 6 students -- both aged 12 -- and the third one was in Class 7, aged 13, India Today reported.
Though the incident took place on Sunday in Pagidyala, the public came to know about it only after the cops arrested the suspects.
The minor victim's father filed a missing persons complaint on Sunday, saying that his daughter -- playing in the park earlier -- had disappeared.
Following the complaint, police launched massive search operations in Muchumarri Park and other nearby areas, asking questions to locals for any possible leads. But, they could not locate the girl.
Then sniffer dog aid was deployed to assist with the search, which ultimately led the police to three minor boys' residences. After completing initial investigation, the police arrested the boys.
Reportedly, the three boys confessed to raping and murdering the young girl. They allegedly spotted her playing near the Muchumarri Park and then approached her. She agreed to join them for a game.
Subsequently, they took her to a deserted area near the Muchumarri irrigation project and assaulted her. However, fearing that the girl might report them to her parents, the boys killed her. They fled the scene after disposing her body near the canal.