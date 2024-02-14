7 Injured In LPG Cylinder Explosion In Ludhiana

Seven people, including two children, received serious burn injuries when a LPG cylinder exploded in Kanganwal village on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday, police said.

The two children were stated to be critical in the incident, which took place on the Ludhiana-Delhi national highway, they said.

Inspector Guljinder Pal, the SHO of Sahnewal Police Station, said that the explosion occurred during the Saraswati Puja being held early Wednesday morning.