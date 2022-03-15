Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
50,000 Children In Goa Aged 12-14 Years Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccination

A total of 50,000 children in this age category are eligible to take the vaccine in the coastal state, he said.

Goa vaccination drive.(Representational image) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 11:43 pm

At least 50,000 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years in Goa are eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine shot during the drive that will begin on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said on Tuesday.
       

Speaking to PTI, state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said doses of Corbevax will either be administered at schools or government-run health centres to children in this age category. A total of 50,000 children in this age category are eligible to take the vaccine in the coastal state, he said.
       

“Children will be given two doses of the vaccine intramuscularly with a gap of 28 days,” Borkar said. The state government has 40-odd facilities such as primary health centres, community health centres etc, across the state.
       

The vaccine will extend protection against COVID-19 infection to children, as schools have reopened, the official said. Goa has administered 26,37,399 doses of COVID-19 in the state and covered 100 per cent of the eligible population above the age of 18 with both doses of the vaccine.

With PTI inputs.

