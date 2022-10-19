Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
5 Held For Raping Minor In Kolkata

The incident took place on Tuesday when the minor was out with her elder sister, a police officer said.

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 10:51 pm

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl in the city’s Haridevpur area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the minor was out with her elder sister, a police officer said.

As per the FIR lodged at Haridevpur Police Station, the accused took her to a flat on Karunamoyee Ghat Road, and took turns to rape her, he said.

Police nabbed the five persons, as identified by the girl, from the locality.

"We are investigating the matter. Evidence has been collected from the flat,” the officer said.

-With PTI Input

