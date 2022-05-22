Sunday, May 22, 2022
National

44.2 Degrees Celsius In Subarnapur As Odisha Boils

At least 18 weather stations, as compared to 10 the previous day, recorded a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Weather: Hot Summer day PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Updated: 22 May 2022 10:33 am

Odisha sweltered in scorching heat and intense humidity on Saturday as the mercury rose by several notches in the state, the Met office said. At least 18 weather stations, as compared to 10 the previous day, recorded a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The maximum temperature rose by around 1-3 degrees at a few places and was above normal in several areas. Subarnapur recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, followed by 44 degrees C each in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh. The maximum temperature shot up to 40.4 degrees in Balasore, five notches above average.

How People Are Battling The Scorching Summer And Severe Heatwave

Bargarh and Bolangir recorded 43.5 and 43.2 degrees respectively. The mercury in the capital Bhubaneswar settled at 37.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 37.8 in Cuttack, it said. The Met office said scattered to widespread light or moderate rainfall is likely in Odisha over the next five days.

(With PTI inputs)

