Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
424 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Punjab

Chandigarh reported 126 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 97,370. The death toll stands at 1,171, the bulletin said. The union territory recorded a positivity rate of 8.74 per cent, it said.

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 9:36 pm

Punjab's COVID-19 tally increased to 7,77,086 on Sunday with 424 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 20,395 as two more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, 55 were reported from Jalandhar, 47 from Mohali and 44 from Ludhiana, the bulletin said. The latest deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur and Pathankot, it said.

There are 3,009 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the bulletin stated. With 310 more patients recuperating from the disease, the number of recoveries increased to 7,53,682, it said.

Chandigarh reported 126 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 97,370. The death toll stands at 1,171, the bulletin said. The union territory recorded a positivity rate of 8.74 per cent, it said.

There are 769 active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, it said.

-With PTI Input

