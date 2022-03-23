31 New Cases Of Covid-19, Nil Deaths In Andhra

Andhra Pradesh registered 31 new cases of Covid-19, 66 recoveries and no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday.



The total positive cases now touched 23,19,328, recoveries 23,04,148, and deaths 14,730, according to the latest bulletin. The number of active cases is down to 450, said the bulletin.



Anantapuramu district reported 11 new cases, while eight districts added less than five each. Four districts did not report any new cases in 24 hours.



Kurnool district has only one active coronavirus case, while East Godavari has the most with 158.

With PTI inputs.