3 Members Of Gogi Gang Arrested In Delhi

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested three members of the Gogi gang from the national capital's Gautam Nagar area, officials said on Friday.



The accused have been identified as Amit alias Commander (32), a resident of Narela, Sunny (30), a resident of Shahpur Jat village, and Amit (21), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, they said.



Police received a tip-off on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and conducted a raid in Gautam Nagar, from where the three armed accused were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.



Three pistols with eight live rounds were recovered from their possession, along with a Baleno, the police said. Commander has been associated with different gangs for the past many years and supplied illegal arms to them in Delhi-NCR, they said.

With PTI inputs.