What happened?

The 23-year-old Saxena was stabbed multiple times in the Khyala area of West Delhi by Akbar Ali, Shahnaz Begum, parents of Saxena's girlfriend Shehzadi, and maternal uncle Mohammad Salim.

The trio was convicted by the court on December 23, 2023.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).