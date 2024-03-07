A Delhi court has handed down life imprisonment to three individuals in connection with the 2018 Ankit Saxena murder case. The verdict stems from the broad day light killing of photographer Ankit Saxena over an inter-faith relationship in February 2018.
A fine of Rs 50,000 each has been levied on the convict by the court.
Special Public Prosecutors Vishal Gosain and Rebecca Mammen John represented the prosecution.
What happened?
The 23-year-old Saxena was stabbed multiple times in the Khyala area of West Delhi by Akbar Ali, Shahnaz Begum, parents of Saxena's girlfriend Shehzadi, and maternal uncle Mohammad Salim.
The trio was convicted by the court on December 23, 2023.
They were charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).
A comprehensive order from the court is anticipated, reported PTI.