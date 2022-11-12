Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

2 killed, 30 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Ranchi

Two persons were killed and over 30 people were injured as a bus collided with a truck and overturned on the outskirts of Ranchi on Saturday, police said.

Road accident in MP
Road accident in MP Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 9:04 pm

Two persons were killed and over 30 people were injured as a bus collided with a truck and overturned on the outskirts of Ranchi on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened on the Ring Road in the Tupudana police station area, they said.

The impact of the collision was such that the bus, which was on the way to Khunti from Ranchi, overturned, they added.

"One person died on the spot, while another person died during the treatment," Superintendent of Police (Ranchi-Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI.

The injured persons were admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi, he said.

The bus driver fled after the accident, while the truck driver was undergoing treatment, said Meera Singh, the officer-in-charge of Tupudana police station.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Maha: Lok Adalat Awards Rs 70 Lakh Compensation To Accident Victim's Family

Over 20 Were Injured In A Bus Accident In Jammu

Letitia Wright Opens Up About Traumatic 'Black Panther 2' Set Accident

Tags

National Two Persons Were Killed Tupudana Police Station Rajendra Institute Of Medical Science (RIMS) Superintendent Of Police (Ranchi-Rural) Naushad Alam 30 People Were Injured Bus Collided With A Truck Outskirts Of Ranchi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AAP Announces The Second List Of 117 Candidates For Delhi MCD Polls

AAP Announces The Second List Of 117 Candidates For Delhi MCD Polls

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material