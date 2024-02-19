National

2 Killed, 12 Injured As Tractor Trolley Overturns In UP’s Shahjahanpur

"One Aruna (40) and Shivani (3) were killed in the mishap that occurred in Mirzapur Police Station area in the morning," Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

PTI
PTI

February 19, 2024

2 Killed, 12 Injured As Tractor Trolley Overturns In UP’s Shahjahanpur
info-icon

Two people were killed and 12 others on their way for a holy dip in river Ganga were seriously injured when the tractor trolley in which they were travelling overturned in Mirzapur Police Station area here, officials said on Monday. 

"One Aruna (40) and Shivani (3) were killed in the mishap that occurred in Mirzapur Police Station area in the morning," Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

"It appears that the accident occurred when the driver of the tractor trolley tried to make a sharp turn," he added.

The 12 people injured in the accident have been admitted to the hospital, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been for post-mortem examination, they said.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement