17 Pilgrims Injured In Bus Accident In Pratapgarh

February 13, 2024

Seventeen people were injured on Tuesday when a bus ferrying pilgrims to Prayagraj collided with the divider near a toll plaza near Dharauli Madhupur village here, police said.

Police station Kohdaur in-charge Inspector Preeti Katiyar said that 65 pilgrims from Bahraich and Gonda districts were going to Sangam in the private bus. 

The bus collided with the divider of a toll plaza, which was undergoing construction, near Dharauli Madhupur village on Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway.

She said that 17 injured passengers were brought to a local hospital for treatment, from where four were referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj.

