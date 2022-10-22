15 UP Labourers Killed In Bus Accident In MP While Returning Home For Diwali, Over 35 Injured

In a tragic incident, 15 labourers lost their lives and over 35 others were injured after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a stationary truck in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Friday near Teonthar town. Among the survivors, many have received grievous injuries. A majority of the bus passengers were labourers on their way home ahead of Diwali to celebrate the festival with their families.

According to the police, the bus was on its way to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad when it collided with a stationary trailer-truck on national highway (NH) 30 near Sohagi Ghati area

The accident left 12 people dead on the spot while two others succumbed on their way to a local hospital in Rewa. Later, one more person succumbed to injuries at the hospital," Rewa collector Manoj Pushp told PTI.

A rescue operation was launched immediately after word of the accident reached police personnel in Sohagi.



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and briefed him about the accident, an official said.

Chouhan informed the UP chief minister that the seriously injured persons are undergoing treatment in a government medical college in Rewa.

The Madhya Pradesh government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured persons, Chouhan told him.

Those who suffered minor injuries were given preliminary treatment and later sent to Prayagraj in another bus. The bodies of the victims are also being sent to Prayagraj, he added.

