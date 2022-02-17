138 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 3 deaths

Thane has reported 138 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,07,563, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,855, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Wednesday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,214, while the death toll has reached 3,391, another official said.

With PTI inputs