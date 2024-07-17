13 Indians Missing After Oil Tanker Capsizes Off Oman Coast | Details

13 Indians are missing after an oil tanker capsized ff of Oman's coast on Monday. As per Omani authorities, the oil tanker had a total of 16 crew members of which 13 are of Indian nationality and three Sri Lankans.
The search and rescue operation by Omani authorities began on Monday, shortly after the tanker capsized. However, as per the latest update from maritime authorities, the crew remains missing.
As per the Maritime Security Centre, The Comoros-flagged oil tanker - Prestige Falcon - capsized on Monday 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah near the port town of Duqm.
Duqm is located on Oman's southwest coast and is close to the major oil and gas mining projects in the sultanate.
The tanker was headed for Yemeni Port of Aden when it capsized. As per authorities, the search and rescue operations is underway.