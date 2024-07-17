National

13 Indians Missing After Oil Tanker Capsizes Off Oman Coast | Details

The search and rescue operation by Omani authorities began on Monday, shortly after the tanker capsized. However, as per the latest update from maritime authorities, the crew remains missing.

| Photo: Canva
13 Indians Among 16 Crew Missing After Oil Tanker Capsizes | Photo: Canva
info_icon

13 Indians are missing after an oil tanker capsized ff of Oman's coast on Monday. As per Omani authorities, the oil tanker had a total of 16 crew members of which 13 are of Indian nationality and three Sri Lankans.

The search and rescue operation by Omani authorities began on Monday, shortly after the tanker capsized. However, as per the latest update from maritime authorities, the crew remains missing.

As per the Maritime Security Centre, The Comoros-flagged oil tanker - Prestige Falcon - capsized on Monday 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah near the port town of Duqm.

Duqm is located on Oman's southwest coast and is close to the major oil and gas mining projects in the sultanate.

The tanker was headed for Yemeni Port of Aden when it capsized. As per authorities, the search and rescue operations is underway.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  2. Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  3. Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1 Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Crawley Hails Anderson's Seamless Coaching Transition
Football News
  1. Women's Euro 2025: Williamson, Wiegman Relieved As England Secure Spot With Sweden Draw
  2. Eddie Howe For England Manager? 'Newcastle Will Fight To Keep' Him, Magpies CEO Insists
  3. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Dyche 'Should Be In The Hat' To Replace Gareth, Says Young
  4. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Bellingham Salutes 'Unbelievable Human Being' Gareth
  5. Punjab FC Retains Five Indian Players Ahead Of Indian Super League
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Leo Borg To Advance To Round Of 16
  2. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  4. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Budget 2024: Expectations And Challenges For India's Job Crisis
  2. India News LIVE: Trump Tried To Repeal Obamacare, Says Biden; Waterlogging Amid Heavy Rains In Kerala
  3. The Shrinking Informal Sector In India – Trends And Statistical Insights
  4. Will India’s Unemployment Crisis Be Addressed?
  5. 13 Indians Missing After Oil Tanker Capsizes Off Oman Coast | Details
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  2. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
  4. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  5. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
US News
  1. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  2. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  4. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  5. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
World News
  1. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  2. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  4. France: PM Gabriel Attal's Resignation Accepted; Still To Work As Head Of Caretaker Govt
  5. Bangladesh: 6 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Stir Over Govt Quota Jobs
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest