129 Fresh Cases Of Dengue In Delhi, Tally Rises To Over 500

Delhi Dengue Cases (Representational Image)
Delhi Dengue Cases (Representational Image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 6:54 pm

Nearly 130 people have been being diagnosed with dengue in the last few days, taking the tally of the vector-borne disease in the city to over 500 so far this year, according to a report. 

The spurt in dengue cases comes in the wake of heavy rains in the capital over the past few days. According to the report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday, 281 cases have been reported this month alone till September 21.

The city had recorded 396 dengue cases till September 17. In the last few days, 129 fresh cases have been reported, it said. Of the total 525 cases recorded till September 21, 75 were reported in August. 

It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-September 21 period since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 1,807. No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease. The report said 106 cases of malaria and 20 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year in Delhi till September 21.

(With PTI inputs)

National Dengue Mosquito Breeding Weather Conditions Delhi Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Civic Body Chikungunya Massive Outbreak
