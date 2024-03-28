National

11,290 Farmer Suicides: Election Season Promises Remain Unfulfilled

The farming community's grievances persist despite being a focal point in election campaigns. Explore the challenges faced by farmers like Hardev Singh, whose struggles epitomize the unmet promises of MSP and agricultural reform. Delve into the dichotomy between political rhetoric and ground realities, as leaders pledge support yet fail to deliver. Discover the economic hardships, debt burdens, and agrarian crises plaguing rural India, as farmers grapple with dwindling incomes and rising suicides. Despite being a crucial voting bloc, will their voices truly influence their plight?