Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

11 Killed, And 13 Injured In The Bus Accident In Pakistan

On Thursday, at least 11 people were killed and 13 others injured when a bus collided with a truck in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province, police said.

11 Killed, And 13 Injured In The Bus Accident In Pakistan
11 Killed, And 13 Injured In The Bus Accident In Pakistan Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 7:05 pm

At least 11 people were killed and 13 others injured on Thursday when a bus collided with a truck in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province, police said.

The accident took place when the bus, travelling from Bahawalpur to Karachi, rammed head-on into a truck in the Manjhand area of Sindh's Jamshoro district on the Indus Highway.

“It appears the passenger bus driver dozed off and didn’t see the truck coming from the opposite direction and both vehicles collided head-on,” Jamshoro SSP Javed Baloch said.

He added that the deceased included three women, two children, and six men.  

According to Geo News, drivers of both vehicles were also among those killed.

Edhi Foundation officials said those injured were transferred to the Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro.

The Indus Highway joins Karachi with the rest of the country and has been the scene of some horrific accidents in recent months. In May this year, 15 people were killed and six injured when a van collided with a truck on the Indus Highway near Sann, Jamshoro in Sindh province. 

Related stories

IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad Flight Conducts Precautionary Landing In Karachi After An Engine Snag

SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai Flight Lands In Pakistan's Karachi After Pilots Suspect Unusual Fuel Reduction

Pakistan: 1 Killed, 12 Injured As Violence Erupts In Karachi During By-Poll

Tags

National Pakistan Bus Accident Killed Liaquat University Hospital Jamshoro Sindh Province Indus Highway Edhi Foundation Karachi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sikh Family Kidnapping: California Sheriff Says Baby, Parents And Uncle Found Dead In Orchard

Sikh Family Kidnapping: California Sheriff Says Baby, Parents And Uncle Found Dead In Orchard

J&K: Second Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Less Than 12 Hours In Shopian

J&K: Second Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Less Than 12 Hours In Shopian