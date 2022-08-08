Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

1 Killed In Cloudburst In Himachal Pradesh's Chamba; Some Houses Vacated

Cloudbursts struck at least two villages in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, killing a 15-year-old boy and prompting the evacuation of some houses, officials said Monday. 

undefined
Amarnath shrine cloudburst: Rescue work underway Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 2:03 pm

Cloudbursts struck at least two villages in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, killing a 15-year-old boy and prompting the evacuation of some houses, officials said Monday. 

The Chamba District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said Bhadoga and Kandhwara villages were hit by sudden heavy rains on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. 

At Bhadoga, Vijay Kumar (15) died and two other people sustained injuries, the state disaster management department said.

At Kandhwara, a PWD bridge over Shalei Kandhwara nullah and agricultural land were damaged, they said. 

Meanwhile, five houses in the adjacent Gulel village were evacuated due to the overflow of water and people were shifted to safer places, the department said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Cloudbursts Struck At Least Two Villages The Chamba District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) Evacuation Of Some Houses Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District Killing A 15-year-old Boy Bhadoga And Kandhwara Villages
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics