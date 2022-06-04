Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
National

 PM Modi To Address Programme On 'Save Soil Movement' Tomorrow

The 'Save Soil Movement' is a global initiative to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 11:07 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme on 'Save Soil Movement' here on June 5 on the occasion of the World Environment Day, his office said on Saturday.

The 'Save Soil Movement' is a global initiative to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The movement was started in March by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries, it said, adding that June 5 marks the 75th day of the journey, it said.

Modi's participation in the programme will be reflective of the shared concerns and commitment towards improving the health of soil in India, the statement said.

PM Modi Save Soil Movement World Environment Day Narendra Modi
