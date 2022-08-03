'Pencil, Eraser, Maggi Have Become Costly...': A 6-Year-Old Girl Writes Letter To PM Modi On Price Hike

A letter from a 6-year-old girl to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on increasing prices of commodities, including Maggi, went viral on social media, winning hearts on netizens.



In her letter, Kriti Dubey, a student of the first standard, of Chhibramau of Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj complained about how her pencil and erasers are also getting costlier amid inflation. Also,



According to Mint, the purported post read, "My name is Kirti Dubey, I study in Class 1. You have increased prices immensely. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have become costly, the price of Maggi has also increased. When I ask for a pencil, my mother beats me. What shall I do? Other students steal my pencil."



The letter was addressed to “Pradhan Mantri Ji” and was shared on Twitter by Aroone Harry. The post was however removed later.



Meanwhile, the price of Maggi has reportedly increased to Rs 14 for a 70-gram pouch and Rs 7 for a 32-gram packet.



According to India Today, Dubey's father, who is an advocate, responded to his daughter's letter and said that it was her 'Mann ki Baat.



The post came a day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra was trolled online for hiding her luxury branded Louis Vuitton bag during an ongoing session on price hikes in the Parliament on Monday.



Moitra's footage of hiding her handbag near her feet went viral drawing a fury on social media.



