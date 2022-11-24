 NIA To Take Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Custody; Case Not Connected To Singer Moosewala's Murder

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be taking custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Bathinda jail in Punjab.

This time it is in connection with some case other than the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

"NIA will take Lawrence Bishnoi's custody in a case they have registered against him. He is currently lodged in Bathinda jail in some other cases against him in the state," a senior Punjab Police official said.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case

In June this year, Punjab Police had brought Bishnoi to the state from Delhi to question him in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Bishnoi was later taken into custody by the state police in many other cases registered against him in Punjab.

The gangster and some of his accomplices were wanted in a number of criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Moosewala was killed when he, along with his friend and cousin, was travelling in a jeep in Jawahar Ke village in Mansa. Six shooters waylaid his vehicle and pumped bullets into him.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed he was behind the murder.

(With PTI Inputs)