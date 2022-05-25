'Love Sparrow' Drive Launched

Keeping in view the fluctuating number of house sparrows in recent times, Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) has launched a drive for the conservation of the bird species at its Sukinda chromite mine located in Jajpur district of Odisha to enhance its population.

The drive, which has been named 'Love Sparrow', is based on scientific design and field data, a Tata Steel release said here on Tuesday. Artificial nest boxes were distributed to 40 volunteers of the sparrow conservation dirve .

The boxes will help birds to build more nests and draw public attention to conservation of the bird species as well. International biodiversity expert Randal D Glaholt formally launched the initiative along with Pankaj Kumar Satija, the TSML managing director on Monday. Wildlife and ecology research biologist Gayatri Devi was present on the occasion.

Glaholt said the grass roots steps taken under the drive will help in conservation of sparrows and ultimately contribute to enriching biodiversity of the region. Satija said community involvement is an important element for the success of biodiversity conservation initiatives and hoped the 'Love Sparrow' drive will go a long way in raising awareness about the importance of conserving the bird species.

The common house sparrow is one of the most ubiquitous bird variety and a familiar winged companion of human beings. However, its numbers have seen a fluctuating trend in the recent past.

