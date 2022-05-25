Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Love Sparrow' Drive Launched

The common house sparrow is one of the most ubiquitous bird variety and a familiar winged companion of human beings. However, its numbers have seen a fluctuating trend in the recent past.

'Love Sparrow' Drive Launched
Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) has launched a drive for the conservation of the bird species Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 May 2022 12:22 pm

Keeping in view the fluctuating number of house sparrows in recent times, Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) has launched a drive for the conservation of the bird species at its Sukinda chromite mine located in Jajpur district of Odisha to enhance its population.

The drive, which has been named  'Love Sparrow', is based  on scientific design and field data, a Tata Steel release said here on Tuesday. Artificial nest boxes were distributed to 40 volunteers of the sparrow conservation dirve . 

Related stories

Delhi Builds Its First ‘Goraiya Gram’ To Protect And Preserve Sparrows

The boxes will help birds to build more nests and draw public attention to conservation of the bird species as well. International biodiversity expert Randal D Glaholt  formally launched the initiative along with Pankaj Kumar Satija, the TSML managing director on Monday.  Wildlife and ecology research biologist Gayatri Devi was present on the occasion.

Glaholt said the grass roots steps taken under the drive will help in conservation of sparrows and ultimately contribute to enriching biodiversity of the region. Satija said community involvement is an important element for the success of biodiversity conservation initiatives and hoped the 'Love Sparrow'  drive will go a long way in raising awareness about  the importance of conserving the bird species.

The common house sparrow is one of the most ubiquitous bird variety and a familiar winged companion of human beings. However, its numbers have seen a fluctuating trend in the recent past.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National 'Love Sparrow' Drive Launched Fluctuating Trend Ubiquitous Bird Variety Tata Steel Mining Limited Familiar Winged Companion Human Beings Sparrow Conservation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Re-imagining Brahmaputra: Art Collectives In Assam Give A Voice To Community Narratives Of The River

Re-imagining Brahmaputra: Art Collectives In Assam Give A Voice To Community Narratives Of The River

Cannes 2022: Woman Strips On Red Carpet To Go Nude And Protest Against Russia-Ukraine War

Cannes 2022: Woman Strips On Red Carpet To Go Nude And Protest Against Russia-Ukraine War