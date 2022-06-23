'Don't Know If Maharashtra MLAs Are Staying In Assam...': CM Himanta Biswa

Amid the political fray in Maharashtra and the devastating flood situation in Assam, Assam CM Himanta Biswa has denied any link with one of the biggest political developments this week. The statement comes when 40 MLAs have flown to Guwahati and are currently staying in one of the most luxurious hotels.



According to a report by ANI, Biswa said, "There are many good hotels in Assam, anyone can come there and stay...there is no issue with it. I don't know if Maharashtra MLAs are staying in Assam. MLAs of other states can also come and stay in Assam."



Yesterday, while speaking to media, Sarma had said, "40 people came to Assam. This is good. We are happy if more people come. We hardly have any tourists during this time. Some of our colleagues are there (with the Maharashtra MLAs). I will meet them if I find time today or tomorrow. Presently I am going to oversee the flood relief activities."



Meanwhile, opposition leaders have hit out at the ruling BJP government for ignoring the severity of the floods and indulging in "petty politics".