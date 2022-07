 Amarnath Cloudburst: IAF Deploys Eight Helicopters, LG Manoj Sinha Takes Stock Of Rescue Operations

The Indian Air Force on Saturday said it deployed eight helicopters as part of the rescue and relief operations following the cloudburst incident near the Amarnath cave shrine.

The death toll in the flash flood triggered by heavy rain near the shrine rose to 16.

The IAF said four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters were deployed for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine.

"The Cheetal helicopters flew 45 sorties, inducting five NDRF and Army personnel and 3.5 tonnes of relief material while evacuating 45 survivors from the holy cave," an IAF spokesperson said.

The Mi-17V5 helicopters flew 20 sorties, delivered 9.5 tonnes of relief material and evacuated 64 survivors, the official said adding the choppers brought back seven mortal remains from the area.

An-32 transport aircraft and a Dornier plane are also being utilised to airlift hand-held radar equipment from Imphal to Srinagar.

"Air assets continue to be on standby at all major air bases in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh areas," the spokesperson said.

LG Manoj Sinha reviews Amarnath rescue operations

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high level meeting on Saturday to review the ongoing rescue and relief operation at Amarnath cave shrine in the aftermath of the cloudburst incident on Friday that left 15 persons dead and scores of others injured or missing.

The meeting, attended by top officials from the Army, police, Air Force and civil administration, observed two-minute silence to pay tribute to devotees who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident yesterday.

Lt Gen AS Aujla, GoC 15 Corps and Sh Dilbag Singh, DGP briefed the Lt Governor about the ongoing rescue efforts at the holy cave. GoC said all the agencies involved in the rescue and relief operation are working in excellent coordination and they are well equipped to clear the debris, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor said the effort should be made to clear the debris within shortest period of time.

The DGP said majority of the injured have already been discharged and few others being treated at base hospital and Srinagar are likely to be discharged within 24 hours.

Sinha said teams from Army, CAPFs, NDRF and SDRF are on the ground and doing commendable job.

“I request Yatris to stay put in camps. Administration is providing all facilities for their comfortable stay. We are trying our best to restore the Yatra at the earliest,” he said.

He also directed the senior officials, Deputy Commissioners and Camp directors to ensure best possible facilities are provided to the pilgrims staying at camps.

Earlier, Sinha visited SKIMS to enquire about the health of injured pilgrims. He also went to PCR Srinagar where he was briefed about the status of sending the mortal remains of deceased pilgrims to their respective hometowns.