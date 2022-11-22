Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Aaftab Not Worried, Has Not Confessed To Murdering Shraddha In Court': Poonawala's Lawyer

Delhi police arrested Aaftab Ponawala on November 14 and claimed that he has confessed to the gruesome murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. A confession to the police however is not admissible in court.

Aaftab Poonawala
Aaftab Poonawala Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 6:19 pm

Aaftab Poonawala's lawyer has said that his client has not yet confessed in court to murdering his partner Shraddha Walkar, adding that the case against Aaftab so far rests mostly on circumstantial evidence.

"He is cooperating with the Delhi Police but he has not confessed in court. He has not confessed that he murdered Shraddha," Aaftab's court-appointed lawyer, Avinash Kumar, told NDTV.

'He is not worried, he wants to tell the police everything'

Aaftab "wants to tell everything to Delhi Police", added Mr Kumar. He said that his client was "not completely denying" the crime and that "he gave his consent to a Narco test as he wants to cooperate with the police."

When asked about his interactions with Poonawala, Kumar said "I thought his body language was very comfortable. He was looking like any normal person...his mind and physical condition were very stable. He was talking very politely. He is not worried...he knows of the consequences of the case but he has faith in the legal process." He added that so far he has only spoken to his client for 10 minutes, wherein they did not talk about Shraddha, NDTV reported.

'No substantial evidence against Aaftab'

On preparing Aaftab's defence, Kumar said he was waiting for a copy of the police chargesheet. "My next strategy will be based on that. So far, everything is circumstantial evidence. There is no substantial evidence."

On Tuesday, reports suggested that Poonawala admitted before a court in Delhi that he murdered his live-in partner Shraddha in the "heat of the moment" following an argument. "What happened that happened in heat of the moment," Aaftab was quoted. Subsequently, the court has extended his custody for four more days.

The lawyer also brushed off the possibility of facing any anger for defending a man accused of an unspeakable crime. "It is his constitutional right to be defended and it is my duty to defend him. So far, I am not worried," Kumar asserted.

Delhi police arrested Aaftab on November 14 and claimed that he has confessed to the gruesome murder. A confession to the police however is not admissible in court. 

Related stories

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: All That Has Happened So Far

Shraddha Walkar Murder: Finding Body Parts, Narco Test, How Is Delhi Police Probing Aaftab Poonawala?

What Is Narco Test? Why Shraddha Walkar Murder Accused Aaftab Poonawala Has To Undergo It?

Shraddha Walkar murder case

Aaftab Poonawala killed his live-in partner Shraddha on the evening of May 18 by strangling her and later chopped her body into 35 pieces. He stored the parts in a 300-liter-fridge for over 20 days after going around the national capital disposing off bits and pieces of her corpse.

Tags

National Shraddha Walkar Murder Shraddha Walkar Aaftab Amin Poonawala Crimes Against Women
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 