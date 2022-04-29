IPL 2022, PBKS Vs LSG, Live Cricket Scores: Kagiso Rabada's Twin Strikes Rock Lucknow Super Giants - 111/6

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants clash for the first time in IPL 2022. LSG are ahead of PBKS by two points. Follow here PBKS vs LSG live cricket scores.
High on confidence after their 11-run win against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings aim to enter the double-digit club in the IPL points table as they take on Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 encounter at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday. LSG are fresh from a win against hapless Mumbai Indians. Lucknow captain KL Rahul struck his second IPL 2022 century against MI. PBKS are on eight points from as many games and a win today will take them two spots up to fifth, while fourth-placed LSG are seeking to displace Sunrisers Hyderabad at third. This is the first time both LSG and PBKS are meeting each other in IPL 2022. Get live cricket scores and updates of Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants here.
(LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | RESULTS AND SCHEDULE)
The last 20-25 minutes have been devastating for LSG. From 98/1 in 13th over to 111/6 in the 16th, Lucknow Super Giants have fallen apart drastically. Can PBKS restrict them under 150?
Another one. This is a really shocking batting collapse from LSG. Marcus Stoinis is caught and bowled for six, off Rahul Chahar. LSG 111/6 (15.3)
Another one bites the dust. Krunal Pandya holes out to Shikhar Dhawan at long-on off Kagiso Rabada. Nothing going right for LSG at the moment. Kagiso Rabada dismisses Ayush Badoni on the fifth ball. LSG 109/4 (14.5)
Oh No! Just after QDK was dismissed, Deepak Hooda falls short of the crease for 34. Punjab Kings dent LSG's run-flow. LSG 105/3 (14)
Just when it looked like Quinton de Kock is racing away to his third IPL 2022 fifty, Sandeep Sharma gets the South African for 46. This only after the opener has hit Sandeep for two fours in the over. LSG 99/2 (13)
The unbroken fifty-plus stand between Deepak Hooda and Quinton de Kock is the eighth half-century stand for LSG this season.
TONKED! Deepak Hooda clears his front leg and smashes Liam Livingstone for a huge six over wide long-on. That's a 994m hit from Hooda. LSG 82/1 (11)
Quinton de Kock sweeps Rahul Chahar for a four. Also the 50-run stand comes up between QDK and Deepak Hooda. LSG 67/1 (10)
Baring the 61 vs CSK and 80 vs DC, QDK has been quiet this season. Looks like the South African has got his flairs today. Deepak Hooda is batting on 14 while QDK is unbeaten on 30. LSG 60/1 (9)
Deepak Hooda breaks the shackles and hits Rishi Dhawan over long-on for a six. 50 also comes up for LSG in the eighth over. LSG 50/1 (8)
Another tight over from Sandeep Sharma. This time, he concedes another three runs in his third over. LSG 42/1 (7)
Rishi Dhawan started from where he left against CSK. Would have struck first ball had Kagiso Rabada held on to the tough catch. Just a run from the next four balls before the last one sailed to the boundary off the pads. LSG 39/1 (6)
QDK opens his arms. The opener hits his fellow Kagiso Rabad for back-to-back sixes. 16 runs come from the other. LSG 32/1 (5)
Another tidy over from Sandeep Sharma. He concedes just three runs. LSG 16/1 (4)
OUT! Big wickets for PBKS. Kagiso Rabada keeps a good line and length, KL Rahul tries to defend but gets the edge to Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps. Rahul goes for six. LSG 13/1 (3)
Playing his just the third game in IPL 2022, Sandeep Sharma starts well by giving just two runs from his first over. LSG 7/0 (2)
Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul are at the crease for LSG. Arshdeep Singh opens the attack for PBKS. Four off the last ball, leg byes. LSG 5/0 (1)
Meanwhile, LSG CEO Raghu Iyer, his associate Rachita Berry and Gautam Gambhir's manager Gaurav Arora were involved in a minor road accident on their way to the stadium for tonight's game. But all three are safe and well.
Manish Pandey makes way for Avesh Khan in Lucknow Super Giants. Punjab Kings remain unchanged.
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings have won the toss and they will bowl first.
The pitch has a good covering of grass and bowlers will get an adequate bounce on this strip. Bowling at lengths will be key for the bowlers.
Lucknow Super Giants’ Marcus Stoinis (986) and Deepak Hooda (978) are both approaching 1000 IPL runs. LSG are full of classy all-rounders like Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya. That gives Lucknow a clear edge in terms of team balance.
There will be no friendship when KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal walk out to toss. Rahul (368) is the second-highest run-getter this IPL season and Mayank Agarwal needs to play his part in this crucial game in IPL second stage.
Hello and welcome to another IPL 2022 live match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. With the race for IPL 2022 playoffs intensifying, the PBKS vs LSG tie is expected to be a cracker with both teams known to play aggressive cricket.
