Friday, Apr 29, 2022
IPL 2022, PBKS Vs LSG, Live Cricket Scores: Kagiso Rabada's Twin Strikes Rock Lucknow Super Giants - 111/6

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants clash for the first time in IPL 2022. LSG are ahead of PBKS by two points. Follow here PBKS vs LSG live cricket scores.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will be on opposites sides as LSG face PBKS. Follow live cricket scores.

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 8:59 pm

High on confidence after their 11-run win against defending champions Chennai Super KingsPunjab Kings aim to enter the double-digit club in the IPL points table as they take on Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 encounter at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday. LSG are fresh from a win against hapless Mumbai Indians. Lucknow captain KL Rahul struck his second IPL 2022 century against MI. PBKS are on eight points from as many games and a win today will take them two spots up to fifth, while fourth-placed LSG are seeking to displace Sunrisers Hyderabad at third. This is the first time both LSG and PBKS are meeting each other in IPL 2022. Get live cricket scores and updates of Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | RESULTS AND SCHEDULE)

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 8:59 PM

    Unexpected

    The last 20-25 minutes have been devastating for LSG. From 98/1 in 13th over to 111/6 in the 16th, Lucknow Super Giants have fallen apart drastically. Can PBKS restrict them under 150?    

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 8:59 PM

    Shocking Collapse

    Another one. This is a really shocking batting collapse from LSG. Marcus Stoinis is caught and bowled for six, off Rahul Chahar. LSG 111/6 (15.3)

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 8:47 PM

    Rabada Strikes Twice

    Another one bites the dust. Krunal Pandya holes out to Shikhar Dhawan at long-on off Kagiso Rabada. Nothing going right for LSG at the moment. Kagiso Rabada dismisses Ayush Badoni on the fifth ball. LSG 109/4 (14.5)

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 8:43 PM

    LSG Lose Hooda

    Oh No! Just after QDK was dismissed, Deepak Hooda falls short of the crease for 34. Punjab Kings dent LSG's run-flow. LSG 105/3 (14)   

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 8:39 PM

    QDK Departs

    Just when it looked like Quinton de Kock is racing away to his third IPL 2022 fifty, Sandeep Sharma gets the South African for 46. This only after the opener has hit Sandeep for two fours in the over. LSG 99/2 (13)

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 8:32 PM

    Stat Check

    The unbroken fifty-plus stand between Deepak Hooda and Quinton de Kock is the eighth half-century stand for LSG this season.

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 8:26 PM

    Bang!

    TONKED! Deepak Hooda clears his front leg and smashes Liam Livingstone for a huge six over wide long-on. That's a 994m hit from Hooda. LSG 82/1 (11)

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 8:23 PM

    50-run Stand

    Quinton de Kock sweeps Rahul Chahar for a four. Also the 50-run stand comes up between QDK and Deepak Hooda. LSG 67/1 (10)

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 8:18 PM

    QDK, Hooda Hang

    Baring the 61 vs CSK and 80 vs DC, QDK has been quiet this season. Looks like the South African has got his flairs today. Deepak Hooda is batting on 14 while QDK is unbeaten on 30. LSG 60/1 (9)

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 8:11 PM

    50 For LSG

    Deepak Hooda breaks the shackles and hits Rishi Dhawan over long-on for a six. 50 also comes up for LSG in the eighth over. LSG 50/1 (8) 

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 8:07 PM

    Brilliant Sandeep

    Another tight over from Sandeep Sharma. This time, he concedes another three runs in his third over. LSG 42/1 (7)

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 8:02 PM

    Powerplay

    Rishi Dhawan started from where he left against CSK. Would have struck first ball had Kagiso Rabada held on to the tough catch. Just a run from the next four balls before the last one sailed to the boundary off the pads. LSG 39/1 (6) 

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 7:56 PM

    QDK Hits Kagiso Out

    QDK opens his arms. The opener hits his fellow Kagiso Rabad for back-to-back sixes. 16 runs come from the other. LSG 32/1 (5) 

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 7:52 PM

    Sandeep On Point

    Another tidy over from Sandeep Sharma. He concedes just three runs. LSG 16/1 (4) 

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 7:47 PM

    Rabada Strikes

    OUT! Big wickets for PBKS. Kagiso Rabada keeps a good line and length, KL Rahul tries to defend but gets the edge to Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps. Rahul goes for six. LSG 13/1 (3)

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 7:42 PM

    Tidy Over

    Playing his just the third game in IPL 2022, Sandeep Sharma starts well by giving just two runs from his first over. LSG 7/0 (2)

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 7:32 PM

    Game On

    Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul are at the crease for LSG. Arshdeep Singh opens the attack for PBKS. Four off the last ball, leg byes. LSG 5/0 (1) 

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 7:27 PM

    Minor Accident

    Meanwhile, LSG CEO Raghu Iyer, his associate Rachita Berry and Gautam Gambhir's manager Gaurav Arora were involved in a minor road accident on their way to the stadium for tonight's game. But all three are safe and well.

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 7:15 PM

    Team News

    Manish Pandey makes way for Avesh Khan in Lucknow Super Giants. Punjab Kings remain unchanged.

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 7:09 PM

    Playing XIs

    Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

    Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 7:02 PM

    Toss

    Punjab Kings have won the toss and they will bowl first.

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 6:55 PM

    Pitch Report

    The pitch has a good covering of grass and bowlers will get an adequate bounce on this strip. Bowling at lengths will be key for the bowlers.

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 6:37 PM

    Milestone Alert

    Lucknow Super Giants’ Marcus Stoinis (986) and Deepak Hooda (978) are both approaching 1000 IPL runs. LSG are full of classy all-rounders like Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya. That gives Lucknow a clear edge in terms of team balance.

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 6:36 PM

    KL Rahul Vs Mayank Agarwal

    There will be no friendship when KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal walk out to toss. Rahul (368) is the second-highest run-getter this IPL season and Mayank Agarwal needs to play his part in this crucial game in IPL second stage.

  • 29 Apr 2022 / 6:24 PM

    Hello And Welcome

    Hello and welcome to another IPL 2022 live match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. With the race for IPL 2022 playoffs intensifying, the PBKS vs LSG tie is expected to be a cracker with both teams known to play aggressive cricket.

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Live Cricket Scores Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Kl Rahul Mayank Agarwal Marcus Stoinis Jason Holder Kagiso Rabada Shikhar Dhawan
