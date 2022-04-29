IPL 2022, PBKS Vs LSG, Live Cricket Scores: Kagiso Rabada's Twin Strikes Rock Lucknow Super Giants - 111/6

Unexpected The last 20-25 minutes have been devastating for LSG. From 98/1 in 13th over to 111/6 in the 16th, Lucknow Super Giants have fallen apart drastically. Can PBKS restrict them under 150?

Shocking Collapse Another one. This is a really shocking batting collapse from LSG. Marcus Stoinis is caught and bowled for six, off Rahul Chahar. LSG 111/6 (15.3)

Rabada Strikes Twice Another one bites the dust. Krunal Pandya holes out to Shikhar Dhawan at long-on off Kagiso Rabada. Nothing going right for LSG at the moment. Kagiso Rabada dismisses Ayush Badoni on the fifth ball. LSG 109/4 (14.5)

LSG Lose Hooda Oh No! Just after QDK was dismissed, Deepak Hooda falls short of the crease for 34. Punjab Kings dent LSG's run-flow. LSG 105/3 (14)

QDK Departs Just when it looked like Quinton de Kock is racing away to his third IPL 2022 fifty, Sandeep Sharma gets the South African for 46. This only after the opener has hit Sandeep for two fours in the over. LSG 99/2 (13)

Stat Check The unbroken fifty-plus stand between Deepak Hooda and Quinton de Kock is the eighth half-century stand for LSG this season.

Bang! TONKED! Deepak Hooda clears his front leg and smashes Liam Livingstone for a huge six over wide long-on. That's a 994m hit from Hooda. LSG 82/1 (11)

50-run Stand Quinton de Kock sweeps Rahul Chahar for a four. Also the 50-run stand comes up between QDK and Deepak Hooda. LSG 67/1 (10)

QDK, Hooda Hang Baring the 61 vs CSK and 80 vs DC, QDK has been quiet this season. Looks like the South African has got his flairs today. Deepak Hooda is batting on 14 while QDK is unbeaten on 30. LSG 60/1 (9)

50 For LSG Deepak Hooda breaks the shackles and hits Rishi Dhawan over long-on for a six. 50 also comes up for LSG in the eighth over. LSG 50/1 (8)

Brilliant Sandeep Another tight over from Sandeep Sharma. This time, he concedes another three runs in his third over. LSG 42/1 (7)

Powerplay Rishi Dhawan started from where he left against CSK. Would have struck first ball had Kagiso Rabada held on to the tough catch. Just a run from the next four balls before the last one sailed to the boundary off the pads. LSG 39/1 (6)

QDK Hits Kagiso Out QDK opens his arms. The opener hits his fellow Kagiso Rabad for back-to-back sixes. 16 runs come from the other. LSG 32/1 (5)

Sandeep On Point Another tidy over from Sandeep Sharma. He concedes just three runs. LSG 16/1 (4)

Rabada Strikes OUT! Big wickets for PBKS. Kagiso Rabada keeps a good line and length, KL Rahul tries to defend but gets the edge to Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps. Rahul goes for six. LSG 13/1 (3)

Tidy Over Playing his just the third game in IPL 2022, Sandeep Sharma starts well by giving just two runs from his first over. LSG 7/0 (2)

Game On Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul are at the crease for LSG. Arshdeep Singh opens the attack for PBKS. Four off the last ball, leg byes. LSG 5/0 (1)

Minor Accident Meanwhile, LSG CEO Raghu Iyer, his associate Rachita Berry and Gautam Gambhir's manager Gaurav Arora were involved in a minor road accident on their way to the stadium for tonight's game. But all three are safe and well.

Team News Manish Pandey makes way for Avesh Khan in Lucknow Super Giants. Punjab Kings remain unchanged.

Playing XIs Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Toss Punjab Kings have won the toss and they will bowl first.

Pitch Report The pitch has a good covering of grass and bowlers will get an adequate bounce on this strip. Bowling at lengths will be key for the bowlers.

Milestone Alert Lucknow Super Giants’ Marcus Stoinis (986) and Deepak Hooda (978) are both approaching 1000 IPL runs. LSG are full of classy all-rounders like Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya. That gives Lucknow a clear edge in terms of team balance.

KL Rahul Vs Mayank Agarwal There will be no friendship when KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal walk out to toss. Rahul (368) is the second-highest run-getter this IPL season and Mayank Agarwal needs to play his part in this crucial game in IPL second stage.